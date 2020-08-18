Palm Springs City Council considering canceling election for District 5 seat

News

One of the Palm Springs District elections may not be held this year.

Councilmember Lisa Middleton is running unopposed in the race for the District 5 council seat.



The city council will vote on whether or not to cancel the election, which according to the city attorney, is allowed under state law.

Middleton was elected to the Palm Springs council in 2017 and her four-year term was to end in 2021.

Middleton and District 4 Councilmember Christy Holstege agreed to move their elections up a year to ensure that districts were represented by a voters that live in those areas. Both were elected in 2017, before voting districts were established.

Holstege is not running unopposed. She faces two other candidates Mike McCulloch and Dian Torres.

The vote to cancel the election is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. during a special council meeting. The council is also set to consider expanding outdoor “Al Fresco” dining on Palm Canyon Drive, which allows for additional outdoor seating with patio.

Council meetings are held virtually via Zoom. Residents are encouraged to submit comments to the Office of the City Clerk no later than 3:30 p.m. if they wish to speak at the Council meeting. The phone number is (760) 323-8204. Residents and businesses can also submit written public comments to the City Council electronically to cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov

