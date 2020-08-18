Palm trees catch on fire in Coachella
Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department crews are working to contain a fire burning in Coachella Tuesday night.
According to Cal Fire, about half an acre to three-quarters of an acre of palm trees are burning on Calhoun Street between Avenue 48 and Avenue 50. By 9:20 p.m., the fire grew to two acres but forward progress was stopped.
Viewers have called in reporting seeing the fire as far back as Indio.
