Palm trees catch on fire in Coachella

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department crews are working to contain a fire burning in Coachella Tuesday night.

According to Cal Fire, about half an acre to three-quarters of an acre of palm trees are burning on Calhoun Street between Avenue 48 and Avenue 50. By 9:20 p.m., the fire grew to two acres but forward progress was stopped.

Viewers have called in reporting seeing the fire as far back as Indio.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information, watch Fox 11 at 10 p.m. and News Channel 3 at 11 p.m. for updates.