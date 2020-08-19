After burglary caused $20K loss, restaurant donating meals to first responders

News

The owners of My Thai in La Quinta are still picking up the pieces after their restaurant was broken into and burglarized last week.

Video footage shows a person shattering the glass door, partially cutting off power, tearing through a cash register and attempting to wreck the DVR system.

They say after a three-day closure, losses are nearing $20,000. But the restaurant is back open now and completing repairs. And despite the burglary, they still plan to donate dozens of meals to police officers and firefighters this week.

