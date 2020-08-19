Registrar of Voters releases details on how upcoming election will be handled

News

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters released details on the new election model for the upcoming November elections.

According to the Registrar's office, there will be 80 secure Ballot Drop-Off

locations across the county that will be available starting on Oct. 5.

There will also be nearly 120 Voter Assistance Centers throughout Riverside

County. Residents will be able to vote in-person at any location from October 31 – November 3, 2020.

The final list of the Ballot Drop-Off locations and Voter Assistance Centers will be posted at www.voteinfo.net on September 24.

"The Riverside County Registrar of Voters recommends that voters only use the in-person Voter Assistance Centers if absolutely necessary, as the generalized use of in-person voting presents risks to public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing will be required when visiting a Voter Assistance Center and face coverings are strongly encouraged," reads a letter to voters by Rebecca Spencer of the Registrar's office.

General Election will receive a ballot by mail starting on Monday, October 5. You can track your ballot by registering at www.WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

You can contact the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200 with any questions or concerns regarding the upcoming November 3, 2020 General Election.

Full Letter Below: