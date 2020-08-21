Deputies searching for a wanted suspect in Palm Desert neighborhood

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted suspect in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert.

The search is on within the 75000 block of Orange Blossom inside the Desert Rose neighborhood, not far from Fred Waring Drive and Cook Street.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said deputies may have streets in the neighborhood closed down to assist with the search.

Deputies search for suspect

(Courtesy of Viewer)

The search remains active, there was no further information available at this time.

