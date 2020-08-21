Palm Springs police investigating two shootings over the span of 8 hours

Crime

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in the city that occurred within 8 hours of each other.

The first shooting happened on Thursday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on the 4400 block of Camino Parocella. Officers found one person who was injured by gunfire.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was in the area when a vehicle pulled up and fired several rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The second shooting happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Friday. Police were called to the area of Bon Air and Granada in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. Officers found numerous spent shell casings near the intersection.

There were no reports of victims or any reported witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129 or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.