Watch: Gov. Newsom, emergency responders provide update on CA wildfires

California

The challenges emergency responders face in the battle to contain wildfires are compounded by the ongoing heat wave and coronavirus pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom and emergency responders are providing an update at 11:00 a.m. Friday. You can watch it streaming live here:

Who's expected to speak:

Governor Gavin Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Thom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci, California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin, and local and state emergency responders.

Wildfires are ravaging California. Here’s how you can help

Hundreds of wildfires are wreaking havoc on California, forcing tens of thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave and lightning strikes have intensified the crisis, and now California’s governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

Various non-profit organizations are responding to assist displaced residents and help with recovery. To support all of the organizations helping out, click on the button above or click here.

United Way of Northern California is providing emergency cash grants to those who lost their homes.

Due to the pandemic, long-term needs like rehousing and income recovery may be particularly difficult for fire victims. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is allocating funds to help.

The Red Cross is accepting donations and hopes to enlist thousands of volunteers to help during wildfire season. It is accepting applications on its website.

The California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program accepts donations to help those affected by the fires. The organization provides $250 gift cards to eligible victims.