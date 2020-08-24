KESQ speaks with local schools applying for in-person learning waiver

News

Public and private schools in Riverside County can apply for in-person learning waivers today.

Schools, both public and private, can obtain a waiver application on the RUHS-Public Health website or by clicking here.

We reached out to the three school districts in the Coachella Valley as well as some of the private schools to find out what schools are applying for this waiver.

Palm Springs Unified School District gave us this statement, "There are many factors to consider, and we will be working with staff and the board to determine if/when this might be appropriate for us."

Desert Sands Unified School District told News Channel 3 on Monday they will let us know when and if they choose to pursue this option.

We have not heard back from Coachella Valley Unified School District.

News Channel 3 is speaking with the principal of Desert Adventist Academy, a local private school that is applying for the waiver today.

In a previous report, Palm Valley private school told News Channel 3 they also plan to apply for the waiver on Monday.

News Channel 3 also reached out to King's Schools in Palm Schools to see if they are also planning to apply for a waiver.

Public Information Officer for Riverside County Public Health, Brooke Federico told News Channel 3 today they have already received four applications from schools in the county.

"The county reviews the applications within one business day and will respond to the school if there are any items in the application that are missing, or if more information is needed," Federico told News Channel 3 on Monday. "Once Dr. Kaiser approves the application, they must be reviewed by CDPH," she added.

Once approved by the California Department of Public Health, the schools can open for in-person instruction according to their reopening plan.

Federico also told us the county has not received any indication from the state when grades 7-12 might be allowed to apply for waivers.

