Riverside County reports 456 new cases & 6 deaths
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 456 new cases since Monday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 51,200.
On Tuesday, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of the Riverside University Public Health System, announced that the county's testing positivity rate is currently at 9.5%, just slightly above the state's threshold of 8% but a big improvement from the start of the summer when the county's rate was at 16%.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
491,918 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,037 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 6 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total to 978.
There were no new recoveries reported in Riverside, however, this data may be updated later. Check back for updates. The current number of recoveries in Riverside County is 28,407.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations, a trend that started last Thursday.
Today, the county reported 2 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 222, this is the lowest hospitalizations have gone since June 9.
Riverside County now has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Fresno, and San Diego having more patients.
The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 24, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county reported three fewer COVID-19 patients in the ICU since Monday. The total now stands at 79.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,365 cases and 66 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/24/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 125
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 47
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,759
Deaths: 29
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,428
Deaths: 25
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 51
Deaths: 3
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,017
Deaths: 21
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 3
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 204
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 41
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,365
Deaths: 66
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 731
Deaths: 17
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 404
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 120
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 311
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 936
Deaths: 48
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 973
Deaths: 43
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 224
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 2
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 158
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 202
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 374 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,615 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
