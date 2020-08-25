Riverside County reports 456 new cases & 6 deaths

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 456 new cases since Monday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 51,200.

On Tuesday, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of the Riverside University Public Health System, announced that the county's testing positivity rate is currently at 9.5%, just slightly above the state's threshold of 8% but a big improvement from the start of the summer when the county's rate was at 16%.

Additional Data

491,918 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,037 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 6 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total to 978.

There were no new recoveries reported in Riverside, however, this data may be updated later. Check back for updates. The current number of recoveries in Riverside County is 28,407.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations, a trend that started last Thursday.

Today, the county reported 2 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 222, this is the lowest hospitalizations have gone since June 9.

Riverside County now has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Fresno, and San Diego having more patients.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 24, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county reported three fewer COVID-19 patients in the ICU since Monday. The total now stands at 79.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,365 cases and 66 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/24/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 125

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 47

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,759

Deaths: 29

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,428

Deaths: 25

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 3

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,017

Deaths: 21

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,365

Deaths: 66

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 731

Deaths: 17

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 120

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 311

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 936

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 973

Deaths: 43

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 158

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 202

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 374 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,615 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you