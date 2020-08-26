Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

News

A person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs.

Police have shut down Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue as officers conduct their investigation.

Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3 that a pedestrian was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. There was no word on their condition at this time.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area of Palm Drive and Hacienda Drive.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.