Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:06 am
Published 11:24 am

OPEN 4 BIZ: Shop(pe) offers delightful flavors and safe method in getting ice cream

With Palm Springs' stifling summer heat, visitors and residents alike have been flocking to cooler oases like ice cream shops, but the method of getting your sweet treat may look a little different under coronavirus restrictions. Morning anchor Angela Chen took a trip to Shop(pe) in uptown Palm Springs to see how the ice cream shop is doing during this pandemic.

Catch Open 4 Biz tonight at 5 p.m. featuring Shop(pe).

Coronavirus / Food / Lifestyle / Shop / Top Stories

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply