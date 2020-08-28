OPEN 4 BIZ: Shop(pe) offers delightful flavors and safe method in getting ice cream

News

With Palm Springs' stifling summer heat, visitors and residents alike have been flocking to cooler oases like ice cream shops, but the method of getting your sweet treat may look a little different under coronavirus restrictions. Morning anchor Angela Chen took a trip to Shop(pe) in uptown Palm Springs to see how the ice cream shop is doing during this pandemic.

Catch Open 4 Biz tonight at 5 p.m. featuring Shop(pe).