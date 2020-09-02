Coachella Valley experiences uptick in teen crime

News

Over the past several weeks the Coachella Valley has seen an increase in crime activity, particularly involving teenagers and young adults.

The Palm Springs Police Department recently announced the arrests of three minors in connection between two rival gangs. One teen was charged with murder, while another was charged with 'gang participation,' according to Palm Springs Police Department.

In a separate string of crimes, 3 suspects were arrested last Thursday after a Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department SWAT team raided a Coachella apartment complex.

According to the sheriff's department, the crimes vary among suspects, but include assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery on two occasions, vehicle theft, attempted murder, commercial burglary and unlawful possession of a concealed loaded firearm.

A 15-year-old was among the suspects arrests. The other two were ages 18 and 20.

