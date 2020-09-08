Smoke keeps Coachella Valley skies dark and hazy

News

South Coast Air Quality Management District (SQAQMD) keeps a smoke advisory in effect through Tuesday evening. The advisory states, The smoke will likely be heaviest in the Western Coachella Valley and the higher elevation areas in Eastern Riverside County such as Joshua Tree National Park.

The air quality index levels are expected to stay in the moderate category, even though skies seem more daunting.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details on air quality and how increasing winds today will affect it. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.

