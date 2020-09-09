Community leaders hosting meeting on recent violence in North Palm Springs

News

Community leaders are hosting a meeting Wednesday night for residents in the north end of Palm Springs affected by the recent violence.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. City council members Grace Garner and Dennis Woods will be hosting the meeting along with the police chief, city attorney and city manager. Spanish translation will be provided.

People are asked to submit their questions or concerns in the comment section of the Zoom meeting.

There have been four recent homicides and several reported shootings in the north end of Palm Springs. Police have made arrests in the area, but the investigation into the violence is ongoing.

Zoom Meeting Information: