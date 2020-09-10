La Quinta’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony taking place virtually this year

News

La Quinta’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony will be taking place virtually this year due to the pandemic.

According to the city: "This year’s 9/11 Memorial is being offered in the form of a virtual video. The video features remarks by Mayor and Council Members as they reflect on the events of September 11, 2001.

The video will tell the story of the 9/11 art piece in Civic Center Park and the challenges faced with the design, installation, and delivery of the World Trade Center beam that would later be incorporated in the art piece.

Video of the 9/11 Memorial will be available on 9/11 starting at 9 a.m. on the City’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages."