Motorist killed in early morning Cathedral City freeway wreck

Police were investigating the cause of a collision that left a motorist dead early Monday morning on Interstate 10.

The California Highway Patrol said a car and box truck collided shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes between Date Palm Drive and Bob Hope Drive.

The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck's driver suffered no injuries.

Police did not release any names of the drivers involved, but said the box truck rear-ended the car.

Traffic was not affected by the collision.

