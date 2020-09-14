President Trump visiting California Monday to be briefed on fires raging across state

News

President Trump will be in California on Monday. He’s expected to meet with politicians and fire officials to be briefed on the fires that continue to burn up and down the state.

The president will be visiting McClellan Park in Sacramento County, a former U.S. Air Force base that is now a hub for Cal Fire. Since mid-August, President Trump and Governor Newsom have been communicating about the response to these fires that have broken out. And recently, Trump has expressed his concern for those impacted.

“My administration is closely coordinating with state and local leaders, and we want to thank the more than 200,000 people that are working on it and 28,000 firefighters and first responders who courageously and bravely are fighting out there. They are fighting and it's dangerous. It's dangerous,” he said.

Last month, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance. However, he has also faced criticism for oversimplifying the cause of wildfires by blaming California "forest management." Democratic rival Joe Biden on the other hand, has pointed towards climate change as the driving cause for the fires.

So far, more than 30 people have died and thousands of structures have been destroyed collectively in the fires in California, Oregon and Washington.

