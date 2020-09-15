The reality of reopening: Taking a look at local coronavirus numbers

News

As the race to reopen continues, News Channel 3 takes a look at where we are locally.

Looking at the weekly report for the Coachella valley in district four, we are seeing gradual improvement.

We’ve seen 250 new weekly cases and four new weekly deaths.

Indio is leading with the most cases and deaths.

Remember, in order for the county to determine if it can move to the next tier of reopening the state looks at the positivity rate and case rate.

The average daily new case rate has dropped from last week from 11 to 8.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The goal is to get to 7 per 100,000. That would allow us to move from the purple widespread tier to the red substantial tier.

The Coachella Valley’s weekly positivity rate when it comes to testing is 12.6 percent. We need to get to 8 percent to move to the red tier.

Taking a look at the county as a whole, Riverside County’s daily case rate is just over 7 per 100,000. The state adjusted the new standard up to 8.6 because of low testing numbers. The county’s percent positivity rate is 7.8 percent.

Now just because the valley numbers are higher than the county doesn’t mean the county still can’t move to the next tier but the cities could still hold back on moving forward if they feel it’s unsafe.

We reached out to the Mayor of Indio, Glenn Miller for comment on this.

We ask him if he would consider keeping his city closed until their numbers reflect that of the county's.

