Sunnylands reopens Desert Art Garden for morning walks and self-guided tours

Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage is reopening its Desert Art Garden for morning walks and self-guided tours on Wednesday.

The 9-acre art garden and its 1.5 miles of walking trails will be open each week Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

The center says the public is invited to stroll the walking paths, relax on shaded benches, enjoy the desert plant life here and also use their cell phones to take any of their five self-guided audio tours (you can find that audio on the Sunnylands website).

The public will not have access to Sunnylands' interior spaces, including the Center and the historic Annenberg home, until further notice. Tours of the estate and public programming, such as Yoga and Tai Chi on the lawn are also currently on hold. Sunnylands says they’re planning a gradual reopening of their amenities as the state allows.

All visitors are expected to wear a face mask even outside in the gardens as well as practice social distancing. Sunnylands’ staff members on site will be monitoring to make sure the gardens don’t get too crowded.

The reopening of the gardens on Wednesday marks the first time Sunnylands has been open since it closed its doors at the start of the pandemic back in mid March.