Two men rescue boy during dog attack in Banning

Two men rescued a 12-year-old boy while he has being attacked by a dog at his home in Banning Tuesday night.

"These men likely saved this boy’s life," said Animal Services officer Carra Mathewson.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was attacked inside a fenced property within the 1500 block on North Alessandro Street at around 6 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the boy lives in the property and has previously been seen playing with the dog, a 10-year-old female intact Pitbull.

Mathewson said the two men were changing a battery on a pickup truck when they heard what sounded like a pig squealing. They told officers that they thought a pig was being attacked. A tree was partially blocking their view so they couldn't see what was happening at first.

The two men ran to the front fence and saw the dog holding onto the boy’s right arm. Witnesses also say a woman tried to help by hitting the dog with a broom, but the dog would not let go.

The two men were able to get the dog to let go of the boy when one man grabbed the dog by its hind legs and another put his arms around the dog's neck.

"One of the men told me the dog was attacking the boy in a manner that appeared the dog was trying to eat the kid," Mathewson said. "The other man said the dog looked like it was not going to stop attacking. I sincerely believe their actions were heroic."

Matthews said the rescue was a minor miracle as the two men were just about to leave the area to go to an auto parts store.

The boy was transported to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley with severe wounds to his right arm and right leg.

He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The dog was transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. Matthews said she was able to make contact with the dog’s owner on Wednesday. The owner indicated he wants to keep the dog. The owner was not home during the attack.

A hearing will be scheduled regarding the incident.