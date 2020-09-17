Power outage disrupts Palm Springs Police and city phone lines

News

According to Palm Springs Police, a power outage is impacting phone lines at the Department and other city buildings in Palm Springs.

Emergency 911 lines and non-emergency calls for police and fire service are being handled by the Cathedral City 911 center. If you have an emergency continue to call 911. If you have a non-emergency please call (760) 770-0300.

Palm Springs is investigating the reason for the outage and does not have an estimated time that services will be back up.