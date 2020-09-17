Yucca Valley man struck & killed by vehicle walking home from his family restaurant

News

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking home from his family restaurant in Yucca Valley Wednesday night.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Morongo Basin Station, Sheng Tu Lin, 73, of Yucca Valley, was struck by a 2005 Toyota Prius near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trail.

Lin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to determine that Lin was crossing Twentynine Palms Highway outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by the Toyota traveling westbound.

There was no other information available on the accident at this time. The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing its investigation into this incident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station is asking for anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.