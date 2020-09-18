Firefighting efforts continue against Snow Creek Fire

News

Continuing coverage on the Snow Fire burning northwest of Palm Springs in the Snow Creek Canyon area.

The fire is now 4,200 acres with 5 percent containment on Friday night.

An evacuation order remains in place for Snow Creek along with an evacuation warning for nearby communities including Windy Point.

As News Channel 3's Dani Romero reports, fire crews are working through the night trying to get a handle on this fire that was sparked by a vehicle fire.

It's day two of this snow fire burning through these canyons. Fire officials say that the fire retardant is holding it in place from jumping into the Snow Creek community.

“Air tankers were able to drop retardant on the higher ridge elevations on the eastern side of the fire, as well as the western side of the fire to kind of box it in, in those high elevations," said Cal Fire Captain Herrera. "Those ridges in those canyons that are not really visible from the ground level.”

Cal Fire Captain Herrera said this fire is burning slowly which is different from the Apple and El Dorado fire.

“We're dealing with more of the desert vegetation here. As oppose to, those two other fires we're dealing with the forest itself," said Herrera. "So you have trees, you have heavy vegetation.”

Over 500 fire crews continue to attack it as resources stretch thin.

“We're moving equipment around as it becomes available and kind of sharing it between some of the incidents and especially the aircraft,"said Herrera.

Evacuations orders still in place for the Snow Creek community while some Windy Point residents remain on standby.

“It always in our thoughts and minds but we got our go bag ready to go they have been holding line really well," said Jim Matthews. "With the air tankers and with the helicopter drops so far so good.”

A temporary evacuation point ready for evacuees in Cabazon. Red Cross officials confirm six families are staying in nearby hotels.

Jim Matthews on the other hand is holding off.

“No, actually we have been in contact with a lot of friends in the area so they have all offered places so we are pretty covered there," said Matthews.

Battling this fire continues to be a long one for these firefighters. Fire officials are investigating the cause of this fire as it still remains unknown.