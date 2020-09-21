Pedestrian killed in traffic collision near Desert Hot Springs

News

A person was killed Monday morning in a traffic collision southeast of Desert Hot Springs.

Police and firefighters were called to Dillon Road just east of Johnson Road at 7:07 a.m. near the Caliente Springs Resort and Almar Acres Association.

Firefighters said the injured victim was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the collision's cause or names provided of those involved.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.

Dillon Road was open to traffic and a black Mustang involved in the collision was towed from the scene. The driver was not immediately cited.

