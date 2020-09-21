Riverside County Sheriff releases body cam footage of deputy stabbing, deputy-involved shooting

News

On Monday the Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body cam footage of a deputy-involved shooting, after a deputy was stabbed last month in a Rancho Mirage neighborhood.

The call came in at around 2:38 p.m. on August 7, after a caller reported 'suspicious activity' on the 70800 block of Tamarisk Lane, a neighborhood behind the Sunnylands Estates, in Rancho Mirage.

According to the sheriff's department, a deputy arrived a short time later and located 2 men at the end of the street.

https://kesq.com/news/2020/08/07/deputy-involved-shooting-confirmed-in-rancho-mirage/

"As the deputy parked his patrol car he activated his body-worn camera and exited his vehicle. As he walked toward the two men, almost immediately, one of the men later identified as Jeffery Monroy, attacked our deputy and began stabbing him with a screwdriver in the torso, head and neck," Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco.

Courtesy: Riverside County Sheriff

Bianco went onto say that during the violent confrontation the deputy's body camera became deactivated.

"Even though the body-worn camera was deactivated during the attack, several witness statements described how the deputy retreated backward using his hands to cover and shield his face and stabbed by Mr. Monroy," Bianco said.

Courtesy: Riverside County Sheriff

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect attacked a second time and that's when the deputy opened fire, killing Monroy at the scene.

The deputy was later taken to the hospital and released the next day.

Coming up at 4 p.m. we'll take you through the newly-released footage.