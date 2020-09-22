‘Y Be Fit Palm Desert Challenge’ goes virtual

News

The 6th annual Palm Desert Challenge is going virtual!

Starting on Sunday, October 4th, the challenge begins to cover 20 miles in 20 days. These miles can be logged in the form of walking, running, swimming, or cycling.

Registration is $20 and proceeds will be directed to continuing programs to support families in the Coachella Valley. Click here to register.

Paula Simonds, CEO of Family YMCA of the Desert, explains “programs are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who enters our doors; both prior to the pandemic as well as since reopening on April 20, 2020. Our staff has been truly dedicated to providing exceptional care in a trusted & engaging manner as we have been for the past 34 years.”

Learn more information about the Family YMCA’s childcare services here. Call the 760-341-YMCA (9622) with any additional questions.