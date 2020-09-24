Riverside County health officials encourage flu shot amidst pandemic

News

Get the flu shot. That was the message from Riverside County health officials during a press conference Thursday morning in preparations for a flu season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of coronavirus precautions already being taken, like mask-wearing and social distancing, health officials hope for a milder flu season. However, the county still says it's important to take all available precautions, especially with the holidays coming up. This includes the flu shot.

County of Riverside flu shot clinic: Tentative times 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 -- Lake Elsinore Stadium testing site

Oct. 19 -- Sears testing site in Riverside

Oct. 26 -- Indio Fairgrounds testing site

Quick 2019-2020 Flu statistics:

According to the CDC for the 2019-2020 flu season started in October 1, 2019 and ended April 4, 2020 in the United States. Also in the United States the CDC reported the following for the previous flu season: 39 to 56 million flu illnesses 18 to 26 million flu medical visits Between 400,000 and 740,000 flu hospitalizations There were 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths



