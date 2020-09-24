Salton Sea gets First Congressional Hearing in decades

News

For the first time since 1997, there will be a Congressional Hearing regarding the Salton Sea.

You can watch the virtual hearing live below starting at 9 a.m. on Thurday.

The hearing, entitled "Federal and State Efforts to Restore the Salton Sea," will be hosted by the House Natural Resources Committee’s Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee.

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will speak at the hearing and Thomas Tortez, Chairman of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, will be also be testifying.

According to Ruiz's office, the hearing has been in the works since September when Ruiz and Republican Congressman Juan Vargas of California's 51st District requested a Congressional hearing be held to address the impending public health and environmental health crisis at the Salton Sea.

The sea has caused respiratory problems in surrounding communities caused by toxic dust blown from dried up areas. Ruiz has also previously noted that the area has the "largest rate of pediatric asthma hospitalization in the entire state."

Officials have also said that the Salton Sea is receding at an alarming rate, about 6-inches a year, exposing the toxic lake bed.