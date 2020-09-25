First Tee Coachella Valley preparing for start of classes, in need of volunteer coaches

News

First Tee Coachella Valley is excited to be starting classes again on October 12, with new coronavirus safety protocols.

One of those safety measures is adding more classes with fewer participants in each class. The good news, First Tee said is that all the classes are almost full. However, because of the increased number of classes, more volunteer coaches are needed.

Because of the pandemic, First Tee's Executive Director Teal Guion said that some of the older volunteers have opted to sit this season out.

Guion said that typically volunteers are 18 or older, but she said this year she might open it up to high schoolers. For those interested in volunteering, Guion said to visit First Tee's website.

Hear from Guion and a volunteer coach tonight on News Channel 3.