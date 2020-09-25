Indio Senior Center holding care package giveaway Friday morning

Coronavirus

For the third time since the pandemic began, the Indio Senior Center is holding a care package giveaway for seniors 55 and older.

This drive-by event will be held from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Indio Senior Center at 45700 Aladdin St.

Staff members at the center say they’re hoping to give away about 800 care packages on a first come, first served basis.

"We are extremely thankful to the volunteers and the community's efforts in making this giveaway so successful," said Argelia Jimenez, Community Program Administrator. "However, the fact that we've run out of care packages in our previous giveaways shows how greatly these little gestures of kindness are needed and appreciated."

The center says people have been generously donating items for weeks -- things like non-perishable food items, face masks, hand sanitizers, water, puzzle books, towels, blankets, socks, toilet paper, etc.

The Indio Senior Center remains closed for regular programming, however, several classes and programs are being held virtually via the Senior Center's Facebook page.