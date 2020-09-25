WATCH: Memorial service for Charles Morton, killed fighting the El Dorado Fire

News

WATCH: A memorial service being held for Charles Morton, 39, a Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad Boss, who died while engaged in fire suppression operations during the El Dorado Fire burning west of Palm Springs.

Charles Morton (Courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest)

Sharing our deepest sympathies from Chief Vicki Christiansen:



“Thursday evening we lost one of our own. Charlie Morton, Squad Boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew of the San Bernardino National Forest, was tragically killed during efforts to... (continued) pic.twitter.com/pfzmVkGQ0v — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 22, 2020

"Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times," said U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."