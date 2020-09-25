Skip to Content
WATCH: Memorial service for Charles Morton, killed fighting the El Dorado Fire

WATCH: A memorial service being held for Charles Morton, 39, a Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad Boss, who died while engaged in fire suppression operations during the El Dorado Fire burning west of Palm Springs.

Charles Morton (Courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest)

"Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times," said U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Timothy Kiley

Timothy Kiley is Assistant News Director for News Channel 3 starting in 2002 as Photojournalist.

