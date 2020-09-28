What are the changes ahead when we move into the orange “moderate” tier of reopening

News

Now that Riverside County is in the red tier, "Substantial" tier of reopening, how can we safely move into the orange “Moderate” tier?

News Channel 3 speaks with Jose Arballo, the Senior Information Specialist at the Riverside County Public Health Department to learn how.

Here are the big changes that come with moving from the red to orange tier:

Bars can reopen for the first time outdoors only with modifications.

Family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and rock climbing gyms can reopen in the orange tier at 25 percent capacity indoors.

If you’re looking forward to working from home a little less you might be able to do so. Offices can reopen indoors with modifications in the orange tier however, telework is still encouraged.

Restaurants and places of worship can move from 25 to 50 percent capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

All retail can go from 50 percent capacity to fully open with modifications.

Malls and swap meets can also go from 50 percent to full capacity. They still have to have common areas closed and reduce capacity in food courts.

Museums and zoos can go from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity at their indoor attractions. That's the same for movie theaters.

Indoor pools can reopen in hotels and gyms and fitness centers can reopen to 25 percent capacity.

We also ask Arballo, what are the best ways, we as a community can help propel us into the next tier?

