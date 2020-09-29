Presidential debate watch parties virtual and in-person

News

It’s a historic night; the first 2020 presidential debate is Tuesday, September 29.

“We’re really excited about having a great party tonight celebrating, no malice," president of the East Valley Republican Women's club, Joy Miedecke told News Channel 3. "We’re happy that they’re debating and we just think our president is going to do a super job and we’re going to be excited at the outcome,” she said.

The East Valley Republican Women's club is hosting a watch party at their headquarters. It is sold out because there will only be a limited number of people there due to COVID-19. They will have a taco truck and will be playing a Bingo game during the debate.

The headquarters for Democrats of the Desert will not hold a watch party however, at the state level there will be a virtual watch party and pre-party with speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Go to the website of the California Democratic Party and look for the information there about the virtual watch party,” president of Democrats of the Desert, Dori Smith told News Channel 3.

You can find that link here: https://www.mobilize.us/2020victory/event/330476/

Smith also shared the value of watching the presidential debates.

“Some people debate the values of the debates but I think that it gives people a chance to see how the candidates come across under pressure and what their plans are for America,” Smith said.

Miedecke also shared why she believes people need to really listen to what both candidates say during the debate.

“It’s really important for people to be involved in what’s happening in their country and listening to what the presidents say and of course the person running against him, what that person has to say and then making your own decision based on what you hear is really important," Miedecke said. "So many times in the past people haven’t gotten involved but now you have to be involved to know what’s happening and you have to know your input is what it’s all about," Miedecke added.