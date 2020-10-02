At least one person dead after a crash on eastbound I-10 near Indian Canyon

News

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 east of Indian Canyon.

According to CHP, the crash was initially reported at 9:06 p.m.

There are few confirmed details at this time. We've had no reports of traffic being impacted at this time, but that could change as tow trucks and the coroner arrives on scene.

