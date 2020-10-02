Beloved teacher dies after complications following brain tumor surgery

News

Students, parents, colleagues, and loved ones are mourning the loss of a beloved local teacher who died after complications following a brain tumor surgery.

Alicia Silva, 49, passed away on Sept. 26 and her death was publicly announced on Wednesday.

She worked at Saul Martinez Elementary in Mecca since 2012, teaching art during after the school school program. She was also the coach for the school's volleyball team, leading them to six championships.

Silva also organized the school's Family Paint Nights, designed the ASES ballroom dance costumes, and created many of the school's parade floats for the annual Mecca Parade.

According to school officials, Silva was also helped organize an annual non-profit event, "Isaac’s Smile" that sponsored special-needs students in the Coachella Valley Unified School District during Christmas time.

In 2015, Silva shared the story of "Issac's Smile" with CBS Local 2, which was born of an a gift her family received while they were going through hard times.

"You can share just if you have a little or a lot. It's time to just share and care for somebody else not only you," Silva said.

Students and educators remembered Silva as a compassionate person who inspired anyone around her.

"Ms. Silva was the most talented, thoughtful and giving person you could ever meet," reads a post on the Saul Martinez Elementary Facebook page.

Family and friends honored her memory and legacy in the community.

"The children loved her. She always wanted them to be the best," recalled Silva's mother, Ester Camacho de Silva.

"Miss Silva was truly gifted when it came to working with students. She just had this way of connecting with them so that they could understand what she was really trying to teach them," said Elisa Gentry, a family friend. "Whether it was art class or on the volleyball court or with her friends, with there family she always gave 100%."

Silva is survived by her three children, all who are in their teens. One has special needs and requires specialized care. Silva's oldest daughter, 19-year-old Alice, is now the sole provider for the family.

Colleagues ask that in lieu of flowers, consider donating to a GoFundMe set up to help the family during this difficult time. Click here to go to that page.

For our bilingual/Spanish speakers, you can hear more from Silva's family in our Telemundo 15 report.