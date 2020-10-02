‘He has this image of being invincible:’ Trump coronavirus diagnosis sends shockwaves

News

The shocking news of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has reverberated through the world and here in the valley.

As the news of the president's positive test and hospitalization shakes our country, valley Trump supporter Karen Phelan from La Quinta said she's struck with anxiety.

"He has this image of being invincible," Phelan said. "It just really is very sad for all of us to have to see our president go through this and really the whole country is going through this."

Back in February, Phelan was one of a handful of East Valley Republican Women's club members who met President Trump up close and personal when he arrived at Palm Springs International Airport for a fundraiser in Rancho Mirage.

"The energy that I felt that day – it really truly was the most thrilling moment of my life to meet the man who's literally changing the world," Phelan said. "It's sad on a lot of levels."

Dr. Jill Gover, a behavioral health manager with the Desert Aids Project, said it's key to separate practical worry form the hypotheticals – and not to stress over the things we can't control.

"It's triggering, in general, a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty," Gover said. "If you're experiencing greater anxiety and greater fear and the anxiety temperature's going up, then that's a cue that you need to take a break from the news."

But with so much on the line, it can be tough to find distance from what's happening.

"There's anxiety that he's going to lose some traction in the upcoming election," Phelan said. "The rallies are probably not going to be happening anymore and we're hoping that we can have more debates."

Phelan said she's channeling her worry into hope for a positive outcome for the president.

"I know he's going to come through this," Phelan said. "He's going to show people that he's a survivor."

She hopes that through this uncertainty, the country can come together.

"I don't care if you're Republican or a Democrat, I wish health for all Americans," she said. "We all have to root for each other."

