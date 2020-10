News

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Thermal Friday night.

The crash was first reported oat 8:25 p.m. on Avenue 70 and Polk Street.

Officers at the scene told News Channel 3 that the vehicle rolled off the roadway, through a fence, and into a farm field.

Three women suffered major injuries and have been transported to the hospital.

