Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club hosting “Meatball Festival Video” fundraising event online through Sunday

News

The Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City is hosting the 8th annual Sammy's International Meatball Festival Sunday, October 4th.

Because of Covid-19, this year's event is virtual.

Participants, including individuals and groups, will be sharing videos online showing how to make meatballs and how not to make meatballs.

Organizers say several of the videos are "very comical".

The pubic is invited to support the Boys and Girls Club by paying a $1 donation per vote, to vote on which videos are best.

To watch the videos for free, and to cast your vote or votes, check out this link:

https://www.bgcccity.org/meatball-donor-vote

The virtual voting and donation collection is happening now through October 4th.

A one hour event filled with action, inspiring testimonials, videos is also taking place online Sunday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Check out the program at this link:

www.bgcccity.org