Coroner identifies hiker found dead near La Quinta cove

A hiker found dead over the weekend near La Quinta cove has been officially identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Thomas Stanley Teague, 46, of La Quinta was found dead Sunday morning on the mountainside near the cove area of the city.

Coordinates of where Teague was located, according to the coroner's office.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Teague was reported to have left for a hike on Thursday and never returned home. He was reported missing Saturday evening.

Volunteers of the Desert Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team began a search of the area. Helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search and located the hiker deceased

Search-and-rescue volunteers, aided by California Highway Patrol and

sheriff's helicopters, scoured the area beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday. Teague was located by search crews off the designated hiking trail, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Investigator Hammond at the Thermal Station, 760-863-8990.