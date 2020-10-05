Stranded deer rescued from Coachella Valley canal in Indio

News

A stranded deer was rescued after falling into the Coachella Valley Canal in Indio over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire Riverside, the young deer fell into the canal between Golf Center Parkway and Jackson Street on Sunday morning.

The deer swam for about a quarter of a mile before crews from Cal Fire, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, and the Coachella Valley Water District were able to put rigging together, bring the deer to the edge and get her out of the canal.

The deer suffered minor injuries to her hooves. Crews evaluated the deer before being released back into the wild.