Dr. Mark Ghaly: No link between schools reopening and Covid-19 cases

Back to School

California's Health and Human Services Secretary says state officials are not seeing a link between schools reopening and reported cases of Covid-19.

“We have not seen a connection between increased transmission and school reopening or in-person learning,” Ghaly said Tuesday.

Ghaly's comment is in contrast with other states around the country, where some school districts are reporting reporting a connection between schools reopening and increases in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Several parents demonstrated outside the Desert Sands Unified School District Tuesday night, while a board meeting took place inside the building.

Several parents are expressing concerns about moving back to in-person learning without what they contend are sufficient safety measures and protocols in place in district schools aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Today News Channel 3 is reaching out to local school districts, county officials and parents to get their input on the statement from Dr. Ghaly.

