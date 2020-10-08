Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:51 pm
Published 2:40 pm

Elderly hiker in critical condition after being rescued from Palm Springs trail

ps hiker rescue

An elderly hiker is in critical condition after being airlifted off the Indian canyons trail in Palm Springs Thursday afternoon.

There are multiple agencies on scene assisting with the rescue. This includes AMR, a CHP helicopter, Mounted Police, and the Palm Springs Police & Fire Departments.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this incident.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content