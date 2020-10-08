Elderly hiker in critical condition after being rescued from Palm Springs trail

News

An elderly hiker is in critical condition after being airlifted off the Indian canyons trail in Palm Springs Thursday afternoon.

There are multiple agencies on scene assisting with the rescue. This includes AMR, a CHP helicopter, Mounted Police, and the Palm Springs Police & Fire Departments.

PSFD, PSPD, AMR, CHP H-60 and the Mounted Police with the assistance of Tribal Rangers are currently on scene of a hiker rescue in the Indian canyons. Patient is in critical condition and is being transported by helicopter to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/u7R2gyRxSn — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) October 8, 2020

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this incident.