Mary Pickford drive-in movie theater now open

News

The long-awaited drive-in movie experience at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City is now open!

Shows start at 7:15 pm. Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" will be the movie playing at the drive-in on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the theater will be playing the Robert De Niro movie, "The War with Grandpa."

The drive-in venue is located right across the street from the Mary Pickford, along Highway 111 and W Buddy Rogers Avenue.

The venue can hold approximately 50 cars per showing. Tickets are available through the Mary Pickford Theatre online box office at https://dplaceentertainment.com/location/mary-pickford. Tickets are $9.99 per person (kids 2 years and younger are free)

You can also pre-order your concessions online which will be ready and delivered to your car.

Crews have been hard at work at getting the Mary Pickford's drive-in theater ready for the public since August 26, that's when the city council approved the special use permit. The theater has been closed for most of the pandemic, dating back to March.

The drive-in experience is an attempt to help the theater survive as it continues to struggle with a major loss of revenue.

"For us this really is a make or break," Ted Hane, general manager of the theater, told News Channel 3 in August. "We need to be able to survive."

The actual theater is also back open, as it is one of the many services allowed to operate indoors, but capacity will be limited to 25%, as is allowed under the state's "red" tier of reopening.