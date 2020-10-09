‘Paint El Paseo Pink’ cancer awareness walk goes virtual

News

The 14th annual Paint El Paseo Pink breast cancer awareness event is gearing up for a virtual walk Saturday, kicking off Friday night with a 'Pink Cruise' through Palm Desert.

Event participants say cancer has not stopped because of the pandemic. The event annual pink walk is unable to take place in person this year – but organizers have still facilitated a virtual walk in which people can pick up t-shirts at the El Paseo Gardens Friday night until 8 p.m., before walking anywhere on Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. and posting photos to social media to show support.

