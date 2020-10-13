Family remembers father killed in a crash Friday in Desert Hot Springs

News

Adrian Flores, 45, was killed Friday evening while driving home from work. His family says an oncoming driver turned in front of him at Palm Drive and Camino Idilio, causing him to crash his motorcycle into the vehicle.

Flores was pronounced dead a few minutes after the crash.

Flores' family spoke with News Channel 3 and Telemundo 15 about their tragic loss, looking back fondly at his sense of humor and good demeanor.

"He was a well-known person, a social butterfly. He had a lot of people who loved him. So we just, we want to celebrate him and we want to put him to rest. We know he wanted mariachis," said Flores' wife and daughter.

"He was loud, funny, hard-working and beyond a kind-hearted person," reads a GoFundMe page created to help support his family.

Flores is survived by his wife Christina Flores, two daughters, Jasmine and Jeannette Flores, and granddaughter Alice. Flores' daughter and wife said they are finding comfort and strength in friends and family.

The family is planning a series of fundraising events this weekend to help cover the costs of a funeral.

On Friday, October 16, the family will be selling food in Cathedral City

The family is also organizing a car wash Saturday morning near Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. The car wash will start at 8 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.

You can also help the Flores family by donating to a GoFundMe page created in his name.

If you would like to learn more about Flores, you can also check out our spanish report by Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.