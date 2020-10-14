Riverside County offering free drive-thru flu shots at Indio Fairgrounds on Oct 26

News

Riverside County Department of Public Health will be offering free drive-thru flu shots in Indio later this month.

The drive-thru flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 26 at the Indio Fairgrounds Lot on 46350 Arabia Street.

The flu shots will be free for all residents over the the age of three.

"This is a drive-thru procedure and there is no need to pre-register for this event. You will be asked to complete a short registration process upon your arrival," reads the notice by the county.

In addition to this drive-thru event, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz announced that the TODEC Legal Center, Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, and Desert Recreation District are teaming up to offer free flu shots at the Mecca Family & Farmworkers Service Center at 91275 66th Ave this Friday.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, recommends that residents get their flu shot before the end of October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that all persons over the age of 6 months get a flu vaccination each year.

According to Riverside University Health System - Public Health, children 8 years old and under who haven’t received at least two flu shots in prior seasons may need two shots to be fully protected. Officials say to consult your primary care provider.

Kaiser also recommends the same techniques you use to avoid coronavirus can be used to avoid the flu. This includes frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and social distancing. If you or your child are sick, stay home from work and school.

For more information on where flu shots are being offered throughout Riverside County, www.rivcoimm.org.