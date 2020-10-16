Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Indio

News

The Indio Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead on Friday afternoon.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for Indio Police, said the single vehicle crash happened on Avenue 49 and Hjorn Street, just a bit east of Madison Street, at approximately 4:04 p.m.

Guitron said the first responding officers found an unconscious adult male inside the burning vehicle. Officer removed the man from vehicle and immediately started CPR until medics arrived on scene.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers remain at the scene continuing to investigate the crash. There is no word on what might've caused the crash.

