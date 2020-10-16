Skip to Content
One person airlifted to hospital after truck overturns in Thermal

A person has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash in which a pick-up truck overturned in Thermal Friday night.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue 70 and Polk Street.

There is no word on the condition of the patient or what led up to the crash at this time

Crews are at the scene and have turned the vehicle right side up.

