One person airlifted to hospital after truck overturns in Thermal

A person has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash in which a pick-up truck overturned in Thermal Friday night.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue 70 and Polk Street.

There is no word on the condition of the patient or what led up to the crash at this time

Traffic Collision - 8:12 pm Ave 70 X Polk St, in Thermal. 1 vehicle overturned. Air ambulance requested to the scene for one patient. #70Incident pic.twitter.com/LtyHreuUgx — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 17, 2020

Crews are at the scene and have turned the vehicle right side up.

