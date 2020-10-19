Riverside County Sheriff’s Sergeant dies after suffering heart attack while on-duty

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that Sergeant Harry Cohen, 48, died after suffering a heart attack while on-duty on Sunday.

"Last night our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy. Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him," Sheriff Chad Bianco wrote on Facebook.

Cohen began his services with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on September 30, 1996.

He was most recently assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau – K-9 Unit. Bianco added that Cohen suffered "what appears to be a heart attack" while he was training with the K9 team.

Sgt. Cohen with a K-9

(Courtesy of Sheriff Chad Bianco via Facebook)

Cohen worked in many areas of the department, including assignments at the Banning Station, Lake Elsinore Station, and Southwest Station in Murrieta. In 2003, he was promoted to corporal within the Southwest Station where he worked until his promotion to sergeant in 2010.

Cohen then went on to work assignments at the Perris Station, Moreno Valley Station, Ben Clark Training Center, PSEC, Special Enforcement Bureau, and K-9 Unit.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.



"A husband, father, best friend and deputy: he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. On behalf of the entire Department, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sergeant Harry Cohen," reads a post on the department's Facebook page.