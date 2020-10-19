Riverside County Supervisors to consider Thermal Beach Club luxury development at next meeting

California

Riverside County Supervisors are set to consider a luxury housing development proposed for Thermal during their next meeting scheduled for October 27th.

Called the "Thermal Beach Club", the private development would include more than 300 luxury homes and a surf lagoon.

Some advocates speaking on behalf of low income residents living in areas surrounding the planned development have expressed concerns that the project would not benefit people living nearby, and have also pushed for more affordable housing in the area.

Today News Channel 3 will reach out to representatives for the company behind the project for an update on their plans for moving forward with the venture.

We'll also reach out community advocates and County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to get their perspectives on the project.

Catch the full story online later today today on tonight on on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00.